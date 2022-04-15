sport, australian-rules-football,

Michael Cooper kicked 10 goals as Rutherglen beat embattled neighbours Waygunyah by 221 points at Barkly Park yesterday. The visitors arrived on the back of massive losses in their first two games and failed to register a score until nine minutes into the third quarter. Rutherglen put on a show for the bumper Good Friday crowd and coach Steve Owen was pleased with what his players delivered. "It's always hard to go into these sort of games," Owen said. "We saw the results of Wahgunyah the previous week but we didn't know what sort of side they would put together. "We just focused on our game plans and what we wanted to achieve internally. "We kept reminding the boys 'don't worry about the scoreboard, just think about the next contest, the next ball-up, the next big play and make sure we're sticking to our structures and playing our style.' "I wanted us to focus on our delivery inside 50, our set-up around stoppages and our rebound across half-back. "I was more focused on how much we could limit them scoring than what we could score." To shut out the Lions for more than half the game certainly ticked that box, while Rutherglen kept the scorers busy at the other end. Twin brothers Matt and James Tanner kicked five goals each and they were matched by Ryan Milthorpe. But the loudest cheer of the day was reserved for Tristan Anderson, who nailed his set shot from 20 metres to register Wahgunyah's only goal as it finished 34.24 (228) to 1.1 (7). To the Lions' credit, they never let their heads drop and kept charging into the contest all game. "The boys don't get to training enough and the last 15 minutes of each game is hurting us by as much as 10 goals," Wahgunyah coach Rod Garthwaite said. "The first half is like a practice match, we try to get to know the new players and then at half-time, we made changes as to where I could see them playing well and they came out for a quarter-and-a-half and gave, so there's positives for a club that's pretty much a punching bag. "The players are upbeat, there's no negatives. We know where we're at but there's certainly a heartbeat." There was plenty of mutual respect between the two sides after the game. "As big as the rivalry is between Rutherglen and Wahgunyah, when the word came around that they might not field a side, it is really disappointing," Owen said. "We love playing against Wahgunyah and today they buried in and had a crack. "When you know you might be getting a hiding, to back up each week and to play in the spirit they did was absolutely sensational."

