Rutherglen recorded their first win of the season on Good Friday. The Cats, who drew 37-37 with Wodonga Saints in their last outing, beat Wahgunyah 41-22 in the Easter weekend's only Tallangatta and District netball clash. "It's always nice to get a win against Wahgunyah and the girls played really well," Rutherglen coach Bridget McAnanly said. "We had a couple of girls come in from other leagues to play for us this week and having fresh legs was really good because we've been struggling for players over the last two weeks. ALSO IN SPORT: "It was good for the girls to come out and show they still want to play, especially after last week. "What we had to put up with on the court was intense. "We haven't played together much, there's only a couple of us left from last year but the younger girls are listening and they want to learn. "We can teach them a little bit more and they want to implement it."

