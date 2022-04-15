sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga Raiders have forfeited their reserves clash away to Wangaratta Rovers on Good Friday following a COVID outbreak within the club. Eleven senior players, five reserves and four volunteers are in isolation, leaving Raiders with no option but to pull out of the game. The club even discussed whether they should field a senior team to take on Rovers before it was decided to go ahead with a severely under-strength side. "It makes it impossible for you to function as a club," Raiders president Mark Johnston said. "We had a discussion as to whether or not we close up shop for seven days and allow everything to clear completely. ALSO IN SPORT: "We'll have a very undermanned senior side today because you've got a fair few reserves players having to come up and play in the seniors and we've got young kids playing as well. "They had one or two games in the seniors last year but development isn't an issue we're worried about, we don't want to throw the kids in and get them massacred. "They could be subject to injury but there's also the emotional damage it will do if they get a hammering and get thumped by someone older than them. "Their confidence, at that age, needs to be looked after as well. "We don't want them getting disillusioned and giving it away." Ned Twycross, 16, is one of four senior debutants named by Raiders alongside Angus Sinclair, Baylee Jerram and Oscar Halls.

