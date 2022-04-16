news, local-news,

FORMER Wodonga deputy mayor Kat Bennett reportedly resigned from the council because of "toxicity in the workplace". The twice-elected councillor quit in March, posting then on her LinkedIn account that it was "due to my work situation changing". Since then a decision to put in a monitor to oversee the behaviour and culture of the council has been made by Victoria's Local Government Minister Shaun Leane . In the wake of that move, Ms Bennett stated on LinkedIn that she was pleased "concerns I raised with senior ministers following my resignation were taken seriously and contributed to action being taken". IN OTHER NEWS: "Poor conduct from a small number of councillors limits councils' ability to fulfil their responsibilities and serve their communities," she wrote. Ms Bennett, who has not replied to The Border Mail, has spoken to an administrator of Whittlesea Council Chris Eddy for his Local Government News Roundup podcast. The interview will air from Sunday with Mr Eddy giving an insight as part of a segment this week on the Victorian Local Governance Association's YouTube channel. "I've spoken to Kat and that'll be part of the episode on Sunday," Mr Eddy said. "She is now being more open about her reasons for resigning and it is again due to toxicity in the workplace. "She's spoken with the minister, she's very happy that a monitor is being appointed. "Too late to take back her resignation, but not ruling out having another run at council if problems are resolved in the future." Wodonga Council will hold its first meeting since Cr Bennett's resignation on Tuesday.

