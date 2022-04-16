Former deputy mayor Kat Bennett using podcast to give insight into Wodonga Council departure
FORMER Wodonga deputy mayor Kat Bennett reportedly resigned from the council because of "toxicity in the workplace".
The twice-elected councillor quit in March, posting then on her LinkedIn account that it was "due to my work situation changing".
In the wake of that move, Ms Bennett stated on LinkedIn that she was pleased "concerns I raised with senior ministers following my resignation were taken seriously and contributed to action being taken".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Poor conduct from a small number of councillors limits councils' ability to fulfil their responsibilities and serve their communities," she wrote.
Ms Bennett, who has not replied to The Border Mail, has spoken to an administrator of Whittlesea Council Chris Eddy for his Local Government News Roundup podcast.
The interview will air from Sunday with Mr Eddy giving an insight as part of a segment this week on the Victorian Local Governance Association's YouTube channel.
"I've spoken to Kat and that'll be part of the episode on Sunday," Mr Eddy said.
"She is now being more open about her reasons for resigning and it is again due to toxicity in the workplace.
Yes, very glad to see the monitor, but I'd also want the monitor to investigate the untenable conflict that has gone on too long, arising from Wodonga's mayor being a radio host discussing public/council matters on radio and with Albury's mayor, influencing the public & council https://t.co/bzRH9nFEsF— Charlie Mitchell (@WhistlingC) April 8, 2022
"She's spoken with the minister, she's very happy that a monitor is being appointed.
"Too late to take back her resignation, but not ruling out having another run at council if problems are resolved in the future."
Wodonga Council will hold its first meeting since Cr Bennett's resignation on Tuesday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News.