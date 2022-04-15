sport, australian-rules-football,

Exciting forward Murray Waite has revealed the Sharp family was behind his move to Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The 24-year-old played two senior games with Wangaratta in 2015 before shifting to Adelaide for six years, where he played around 45 senior games for West Adelaide. "I was ready for something different and to be closer to family," he revealed. "I'm good mates with Ryley and Brady through the Murray Bushrangers and Jake (Sharp) has been a great contact through my whole time in Adelaide, he was always making sure I was going alright." Waite was dogged by hip injuries in the SANFL, undergoing two surgeries each. "I had labral tears in both hips, I had the last one in 2019 and I've been relatively injury-free since," he offered. Formerly a wing, Waite has starred in his two games in the forward line. Myrtleford is home to North Albury on Easter Sunday and given the Saints suffered a shock loss to Lavington last week, they won't take it easy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/c14eced0-5340-4c00-8289-b693f1ddf96c.jpg/r0_51_1967_1162_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg