sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor will miss Easter Saturday's home clash against Wangaratta as he recovers from yet another hamstring issue in the Ovens and Murray Football League. "I won't play this week, but will probably play on Anzac Day (against Wodonga Raiders)," he suggested. The 28-year-old has been cruelly dogged by hamstring injuries though his career and even had two operations during the abandoned 2020 COVID season. "I'll play it be ear," he said when quizzed if it had reached a stage where he has to make another plan. Taylor completed around 50 per cent of the off-season training, which was far greater than the previous one when he first arrived. He suffered the latest injury setback in the second pre-season game and has just returned to training this week. No club has faced a tougher first fortnight this season after falling to Albury by eight goals. IN OTHER NEWS: "In your first game you're still trying to blow out the cobwebs," he offered. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/dbcb8ceb-b694-4862-96c5-d1cfd75e6461.jpg/r0_266_5232_3222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg