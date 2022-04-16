community,

Thirty members of the Apex Club of Corowa put on their walking shoes for the Good Friday Appeal wheelbarrow walk from Corowa to Balldale on Friday. The 26-kilometre walk, which was completed in just over five hours, raised more than $15,000 for Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital. The club has supported Glen Martin and his family since their 15-year-old daughter Sophie was diagnosed with a brain tumour (pilocytic astrocytoma) in September last year. Sophie had eight operations between last September and November, and will have 12 rounds of chemotherapy. IN OTHER NEWS: "From the minute that they (the club) heard what was happening ... they jumped in and supported Glen," his wife Lisa said. "If we want anything, they're there for us." Mrs Martin said doctors were quite confident by the time their daughter is in her 20s, the tumour will become benign. For now, she said the family was taking life one day at a time. "It's just a trauma, and then a step-by-step thing," she said.

