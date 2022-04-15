sport, australian-rules-football,

Yarrawonga's Ryan Bruce admits COVID has knocked around his football in the past two years in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Bruce starred in the club's round one win over Wodonga Raiders last week as he tries to regain his 2018 form. "It was obviously hard to stay motivated through all stops and starts of COVID, it was probably why I didn't play my best footy last year," he revealed. "I wasn't overly happy with my form the last couple of years, I was pretty disappointed, but I'm excited about the season ahead." In recent years, Bruce has been playing half-back or wing, but his form at half-forward against Raiders will make him hard to shift. Bruce debuted as a 16-year-old and has played in two preliminary finals. The Pigeons host Lavington in their annual Easter Sunday clash at Mulwala, with the Panthers' pressure-packed upset of Myrtleford only adding to the anticipation. IN OTHER NEWS: "It sounds like they played really well last week," he offered of the Panthers' fine victory. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/ead7bb52-e7ae-446c-86db-47cc138ae1d0.jpg/r0_249_4679_2893_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg