sport, australian-rules-football,

Corowa-Rutherglen will be aiming for a rare third win to start a season when it hosts a COVID-hit Albury on Easter Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League. Albury is missing a host of players and even though the club has been the league's finest of the past 13 years, winning seven of the first 10 grand finals in that time, it will be an enormous test of the club's depth without a host of stars, including multiple best and fairest Shaun Daly, along with co-coaches Anthony Miles and Luke Daly. 'We're missing about eight players, which is pretty shattering, but with that disappointment comes some great opportunities for other players who can step up and fill the void," Luke Daly suggested. COVID was always going to rear its head at some stage during the season, but the Tigers admit this has caught them by surprise. "We didn't think it was going to happen this early, but our young players and leaders now have the chance to make the most of the chance," he confirmed. Albury will field one of its most inexperienced outfits in the past 15 years. The Roos are desperate to celebrate Kade Kuschert's record-breaking 334th senior game and a strong crowd is expected for their annual home Easter clash. Albury would have started favourites, but the loss of so many top quality players means the Roos will be a genuine chance of toppling the Tigers for the first time in many years. To Albury's credit, the club has remained steadfast it would field all three teams, after Wodonga Raiders had no option but to forfeit their Good Friday reserve grade clash against Wangaratta Rovers, due to COVID. "We want as many games to be played every weekend as we possibly can," O and M general manager Craig Millar offered. "Whether we play with significantly reduced numbers, we're open to that." Given the Tigers will be missing so much experience, they will look to their talented, but relatively young batch, of star players like midfielder Fletcher Carroll and the Conlan siblings - Jacob and Lucas - to lead the way. If the Roos can score a win, there will be a growing number who believe the flying start could help the club break an eight-year finals drought. But Albury showed its resilience last week, bouncing back from a nine-goal loss to Wangaratta to defeat one of the teams tipped as the biggest improvers in Wodonga by 48 points. ALSO IN SPORT: If the Tigers can win, it will provide the long-time successful club with an enormous boost it has the depth to retain a perennial position in the top three. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xfMpWwscSmLEZHvmfMVsSb/8598bb90-2c41-4e42-9e83-029b97d95e2c.jpg/r0_136_2836_1738_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg