Wodonga Council has been recommended to provide $80,000 to relocate the city's brass band to a new home. It has been proposed to move the band to the Performing Arts Centre at Wodonga Senior Secondary College once the school integrated its services into the upgraded Galvin Hall. Several modifications at an approximate cost of $80,000 are required for the space to be suitable for community use, which includes $25,000 for soundproofing, $10,000 for the construction of a carport, as well as installation of double doors and relocation of WSSC property. The band's hold on in its Hovell Street rooms has been under threat since 2013 to make way for an extension of South Street, with the council first moving to evict it before the Victorian Treasury overruled that process. IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga Brass Band treasurer Lindsay Hanchett said the council recommendation was a step in the right direction. "It's probably the most positive news we've received since this whole saga began," he said. "I appreciate what the City of Wodonga has done and also the support that we've received from a (principal) Vern Hilditch and Wodonga Senior Secondary College has been absolutely phenomenal. "I think if the move goes ahead and I'm pretty hopeful it will, it will be a good thing for the music community, the band and the community in general." Wodonga Brass Band performed at Beechworth's Golden Horseshoes Festival on Saturday with new uniforms, purchased with the help of Rotary and Inner Wheel.

