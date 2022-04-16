news, local-news,

Camaro and Firebird lovers from across Australia made the most of perfect conditions to showcase their beloved vehicles in Albury on Easter Saturday. The Border city hosted the Camaro and Firebird Nationals for the first time with more than 130 American muscle cars on display at Hovell Tree Park. CFNATS committee member Craig Goodshaw paid tribute to Albury residents for their support of the event. "Two of us came down here for a Chryslers on the Murray event and we said 'this is where we've got to have it' so we did," he said. "Ros Walls and the team at Albury Council have been fantastic." IN OTHER NEWS: Kevin Bennett has spent the best part of two years locked in Western Australia and didn't hesitate to take his 2019 Camaro 2SS across to Victoria to catch up with family and enjoy the nationals at the same time. "We did the trip in four days, last time we came across we did it in three, but we took it easy this time," he said. All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.

