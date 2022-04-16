sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta produced a near-perfect second quarter to destroy Wodonga in the Easter Saturday clash in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Pies blasted 11.1 to a behind in posting a third successive flogging to start the year. Spearheads Michael Newton and coach Ben Reid kicked eight and six goals respectively in the 24.14 (158) to 7.6 (48) thumping at Wodonga's John Flower Oval in front of a solid holiday crowd. The Pies had hammered top five contenders Albury and Wangaratta Rovers by 54 and 121 points respectively, but Wodonga responded with an outstanding first term, trailing by only seven points. "They really came out and put the heat on us early, I think they're going to build into a really solid team, talking to (coach) Jordan (Taylor) just then he said they've got a few new players to the club so they've got to get used to playing with each other," Reid suggested. The 2010 Collingwood premiership player was the difference in the opening stages, kicking three of the first six goals by early in the second stanza. Newton had been quiet, but then pounced, booting five goals in 14 minutes through a combination of opportunistic efforts and strong grabs with sweetly-timed conversions. Since joining the Pies from the SANFL in 2016, his five-goal haul in a quarter ranks second only to his six against battling North Albury last season. "We're starting to get some synergy, everyone's keeping their space and working together," he confirmed. But it was the the relatively unheralded Fraser Ellis who kicked one of the goals of the match, cleverly evading an opponent on the boundary line and landing a 25m checkside effort. Veteran Matt Kelly's run and bounce effort and long goal in the last two minutes was another candidate, but it also shows the hunger the Pies have after successive grand final losses. It's rapidly becoming the same story every week with the Pies failing to have a poor player in another three-figure win. And the club was missing star on-baller Abraham Ankers and top rebound defender Mat Grossman. "''Grossy' is on holidays, he's a schoolteacher, so he only gets one or two weeks off (laughs loudly), while 'Ab' had a long-standing commitment and will be back next week," Reid offered. The only negative was recruit Liam McVeigh being charged for the first time with engaging in rough conduct against Charlie Morrison in the final term. IN OTHER NEWS: Morrison, underrated Adam Jorgensen and Angus Baker (three goals) were the Bulldogs' best. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

