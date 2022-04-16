Wodonga will make changes after heavy Wangaratta loss
Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor has vowed to make changes after his emerging group was handed a lesson by Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Pies kicked 20 goals to four after quarter-time to post a 110-point caning.
"Yes, there will be changes," Taylor confirmed when quizzed directly.
Yes, there will be changes ... there was a lack of effort.Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor
"(I was most disappointed) by the way we defended and competed, we got cut up, they smashed us in all areas.
"There was a lack of effort, but in the first quarter we looked really good and we got them on the outside a little bit."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga is away to Wodonga Raiders on Anzac Day.
