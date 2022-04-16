sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor has vowed to make changes after his emerging group was handed a lesson by Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday. The Pies kicked 20 goals to four after quarter-time to post a 110-point caning. "Yes, there will be changes," Taylor confirmed when quizzed directly. "(I was most disappointed) by the way we defended and competed, we got cut up, they smashed us in all areas. "There was a lack of effort, but in the first quarter we looked really good and we got them on the outside a little bit." IN OTHER NEWS: Wodonga is away to Wodonga Raiders on Anzac Day.

