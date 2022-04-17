Rhetoric is far more predictable than any poll result

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

A WEEK on from the official calling of the 2022 election, and only one thing seems absolutely certain - it's going to be a very long campaign. This federal election is shaping up to feel like the lengthiest game ever of political ping pong, given it was well and truly under way long before Prime Minister Scott Morrison locked in an official poll date. In the North East, we've had three Coalition bigwigs pop in this week, each predictably using the visit to take aim at Independent member Helen Haines. The bombastic Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce was first cab off the rank, with a somewhat head-scratching suggestion that independents are the most "political" of all politicians when he visited on Monday. Senator James Paterson was in Wodonga on Thursday, and Senator Jane Hume also stopped by for two days earlier in the week. Both also joined in the chorus and took aim at Dr Haines, with Senator Hume labelling her a "one-issue candidate" and raising questions about her sources of funding. It's only early days in the campaign but if this is the best the Coalition can offer to support Ross Lyman as the Liberal candidate for Indi then frankly, they might be in a spot of bother. The electorate deserves better than having outsiders, whoever their party and however high their ranking, come in with little to say other than potting the local member with zero mention or apparent interest in the issues that actually matter to voters here. And ironically, the only people these kind of predictable put downs are likely to convince in determining votes come May 21 are those who already plan to vote for the Coalition. The voters of Indi broke the mould when they rejected exactly this kind of politics back in 2013, when the 74-year hold the Coalition had on the seat was broken by Independent Cathy McGowan. Voters in Indi need and deserve a new Albury-Wodonga hospital. We want federal funding for that, we want to hear that those who represent us will fight for that, among other things that matter to the electorate at the local level. No matter who you plan to give your vote to come May 21, you deserve better than pot-shot ping pong as a dialogue in the battle for the seat of Indi.