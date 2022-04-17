sport, local-sport,

Corowa-Rutherglen extended their unbeaten start to the season with a 51-26 win at home to Albury on Easter Saturday. The Roos were always in control and their dominance really started to show on the scoreboard in the latter stages of the game. "We had quarter-by-quarter goals," coach Georgie Bruce explained. "The girls kept accelerating at each quarter break and working on the stuff we spoke about at the interchange. "We're lucky that we've got great players, it's just about getting them to balance themselves on the court and get used to each other, so it's all those connections that we're working on at the moment." Sarah Mellington, who spent in time in defence and attack, was among the best players for Albury, while Lili Howe came on and played well in goals. "It was a good four-quarter effort," Tigers coach Sky Hillier said. "We got plenty of ball but just didn't convert and, as we know, Corowa convert on everything they pick up. "It was a tough hitout but it will keep us in good stead." Grace Senior shot 35 goals for Corowa, playing in goal-attack alongside her sister Chloe at goal-shooter. ALSO IN SPORT: "Everyone loves the Senior sisters," Bruce said. "They have such a great connection on the court. "Everyone thinks they play a similar game but they don't, they just know each other's game so well." The sight of Zali Spencer, Imogen Taylor, Maddison O'Keefe and Zoe McLeish on the Roos bench was a reminder of their depth ahead of the crunch clash with Wangaratta next weekend.

