The Ovens and Murray emerged from a COVID-hit Easter program with one message ringing loud and clear: the show must go on. Wodonga Raiders and Albury went into the weekend with significant numbers of players in isolation after outbreaks which forced both clubs to shut their grounds. Raiders considered taking a complete break for seven days and they forfeited reserves on Good Friday but did, however, send out a much-changed senior side to face Wangaratta Rovers. Albury insisted they always wanted to play, despite losing their coaches and several senior players, and managed to win all three grades away to Corowa-Rutherglen including a two-point thriller in the seniors. League chairman David Sinclair was at John Foord Oval, where a vocal crowd of around 2500 was treated to one of the best games we're likely to see all year. "The most important thing is to get a senior game up and if that means forfeiting reserves or thirds, so be it," Sinclair said. "We're committed to playing every weekend, at league level, and clubs have got to be doing everything they can to make sure they're putting a side on the ground, as difficult as that can be at times. "While the opportunity's there, we've got keep playing. "We can't allow people to get conditioned to stopping every time COVID hits." Albury also travelled to Corowa without their head trainer and two of his assistants. Five players stepped up to play seniors from reserves, who in turn had six players doubling up after thirds. "It never entered our minds that we wouldn't field three sides," Tigers president Brendan Brown said. "It was just a matter of what we had to do to make it happen. "Our volunteers have gone above and beyond to ensure we didn't let Corowa down, we didn't let the Ovens and Murray down and we didn't let the community down by not being able to put three football sides on the paddock." ALSO IN SPORT: Sinclair praised Raiders for their willingness to face Rovers at senior level even with so many players absent. In the end, Marc Almond's side were only out-scored by four points in the second half at W.J. Findlay Oval as the hosts ran out winners by 19.13 (127) to 13.5 (83). "It was absolutely magnificent to see and the Raiders won more friends than they lost," Sinclair said. "I know the club did an enormous amount of work, the coach and president especially, in the lead-up to that game, to ensure they could put a side on the park against Wangaratta Rovers. "We're proud of them and thankful for how hard they worked to make sure they got a side out on the park. "In the end, it was a side that was quite competitive." Raiders president Mark Johnston raised the issue of player welfare and the importance of youngsters not becoming disillusioned and potentially lost to the game by playing in heavy losses when stepping up. "There's no doubt they've got to keep an eye on that at club level but if this allows them to give kids an opportunity, I think that's a good thing," Sinclair responded.

