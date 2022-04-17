sport, australian-rules-football,

A six goal haul by Albury's Fletcher Hart helped the Bushrangers seal a convincing 116-point win against Northern Territory Thunder on Saturday. Noah Bradshaw produced another solid game with 25 disposals and one goal, while Toby Murray put forward a huge third quarter effort, ending the game with three majors. "He (Murray) is starting to look really dangerous and produce the kind of football we know he's capable of," coach Mark Brown said. "Everyone had their moments and we had contributors across the park." Brown admitted it wasn't the type of result you would traditionally see in the NAB League competition, with the Bushrangers taking advantage of the opportunity to hit the scoreboard in the 147-31 point win. "There's some factors that contributed to the result," he said. "For the NT Thunder it was the first time they had come together for the year and quite a few in their squad would have met for the first time. They wouldn't have had much continuity at training. "We took advantage of that and played some good football in patches. ALSO IN SPORT: "It wasn't your traditional NAB League game." The Bushrangers have won two of their three encounters so far this season, but Brown beleives their next clash against Northern Knights will give them a good indication of where they sit in the competition. "Off the back of two interrupted years, we're not quite sure where our squad sits at the moment, but at our best we look quite good," Brown said. "Having said that, we've had some poor matches. "We're getting a more consistent effort around the contest and starting to improve our connection in the front half. "I think once we get those two areas of the game right, we'll be pretty dangerous." The Bushrangers meet the Knights at Shepparton's Deakin Reserve for a 1pm clash next Saturday.

