The CEO of Moira Council has suggested individuals could be excluded from the council's workplace while issues are investigated by a government appointed monitor. Clare Keenan said the situation at council was "extemely challenging". "My statutory duty is to provide a safe workplace for my staff, and in situations where i can't I really find myself stuck between a rock and a hard place," she told Chris Eddy in a podcast interview. IN OTHER NEWS Ms Keenan said coucillors and staff were expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner. "It's modern times... I don't know if its some hangover from some old way that it was expected that things were done in the workplace or if it's the fact that some councillors have not been in a modern workplace possibly for a long time and don't understand the expectations and the rigours and the rights that people now absolutely rightly have in the workplace," she said. She said her hope for a monitor coming into the council was that they would be "physically present" and call out behaviour when they see it. "These behaviours often occur once the video is switched off, once people have left the room," she said. She said she considered it to be a "no-brainer" to exclude people from the chamber if necessary. "The ability to to exclude someone physically from chambers or from the building is completely realistic these days with email and our ability to work virtually," she said. "Why can that not just be something we can do until this is resolved, until there is a panel, or some kind of sanction. I think that is a very simple answer."

