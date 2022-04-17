Costs rise but Holbrook sports site project nearly complete

news, local-news,

A revamp of the Holbook sports ground continues to rise, with the project now expected to cost more than $2.1 million. But the project, which had serious problems in its early stages due to soft spots in the ground, could be finished as early as this month. IN OTHER NEWS A report to be considered at a Greater Hume Shire meeting on Wednesday notes a revised cost of $2.11 million for the function room and catering project. Staff propose using property sale cash to make up the $141,866 shortfall. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

