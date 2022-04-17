news, court-and-crime,

A repeat offender has received yet another jail term after a dangerous car chase in Lavington. Izzac James Williams, 26, had only just returned to Albury after skipping Victorian parole and removing a monitoring device before the offending. Police were patrolling Kotthoff Street in Lavington on September 13 last year and spotted a white Volkswagen Golf. A check showed the plates didn't match the vehicle and officers tried to pull over the car. A pursuit was initiated about 1.15am and Williams began driving dangerously. He travelled on the wrong side of McDonald Road, nearly hit a tree on Schaefer Street, and sped through several give way signs. The pursuit ended after seven minutes when Williams stopped on Glenelg Drive at Springdale Heights and fled with three others. He ran away but was chased by the officers before being arrested and handcuffed. IN OTHER NEWS A search found four debit cards belonging to others, five wedding rings, $525 in cash and a knife. He had a blood alcohol reading of .048. Police were unable to determine who owned the car, as it had changed hands several times. Officers were concerned about the danger posed during the incident, in a residential area. Albury Local Court heard Williams had only been released on parole on August 10 last year and fled to NSW three days later. The court heard Williams had a tough upbringing, having spent time in 10 different women's refuges and witnessing his stepfather being shot by police. Lawyer Glenn Moody said he had lost his 10-month-old son in 2019 and had been couch surfing, partying and hanging out with the wrong crowd. "He does have a considerable record, your honour," Mr Moody told magistrate Sally McLaughlin. Ms McLaughlin imposed a 13-month non-parole period, banned Williams from driving for three years, and ordered he pay a $580 fine.

