With scores level at three-quarter time, it set the stage for an exciting closing term between the Saints and Hoppers at McNamara Reserve. Despite Myrtleford's efforts, it was North Albury that had enough left in the tank to steam ahead and close out the Easter Sunday clash 40-32. The visitors were boosted by the return of Elyse Boyer, who took to the court alongside her sister Niamh. While Niamh is set to be a regurlar inclusion this season, Elyse jumped at the chance to play while home from university in Geelong. "I'm glad they were able to play together again," Hoppers' coach Emily Browne said. "It's always good to get family on court together." Last season's Ovens and Murray League Rising Star Nat Heagney proved she's going from strength to strength in the Hoppers' A-grade side, putting forward a strong performance in goal shooter. "She's doing really well and starting to link with Soph (Kohlhagen)," Browne said. "It's obvioulsy only the third or fourth time they've played together, so it's nice to see them linking. "The goal on goal passes are starting to come through and they're starting to trust each other." Having now claimed their first win of the season, Browne said there's lessons to be taken away from the close encounter. "Especially with a young group of girls, it's about learning how to win and then continuing to build on that," she said. "We've been building for the last couple of years and it's good to get over the line and teach ourselves that we can get there in the last quarter and push to win those games. "It's a great step in the right direction and I can't wait to see how we go next week." ALSO IN SPORT: Myrtleford coach Tina Way was strong in defence, while Rebecca Piazza was a boost in goals for the Saints in the second half. Young gun Sophie Cappellari continues to show promise, with the Myrtleford local travelling from Melbourne each weeek to play for her home club. "She's had an absolute stellar start to the season, she's played very good netball," Way said. The Saints look to have avoided an injury scare, with Ellie Cooper tweaking her ankle before returning to finish the game. "Luckily her dad's over from SA and he's a physio," Way said. In other Easter weekend matches, Wangaratta ran out 13-point winners against Wodonga Bulldogs at Martin Park, while Wodonga Raiders claimed Good Friday honours against Wangaratta Rovers 44-39.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/33ecb1ef-b3bf-4aaa-96ad-f11adcf16f54.jpg/r0_148_5332_3161_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg