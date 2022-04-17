sport, australian-rules-football,

A dominant second-half display carried Myrtleford to a 117-point win over North Albury yesterday. The Hoppers acquitted themselves well in the second quarter at McNamara Reserve, kicking 3.1 to the Saints' 5.4, but they were blown away after the main break. Myrtleford kicked the next nine goals, with Elijah Wales terrific value for his three majors while Sam Martyn and Murray Waite also produced big performances as it finished 22.19 (151) to 5.4 (34). "We didn't have things all our own way," Myrtleford coach Dawson Simpson said. "North Albury had moments when they got it on their terms but we were able to do it for longer. "The clearances started to go our way and we had some really good connection between our rucks and our mids. "We lost Declan Bren early in the game with an Achilles injury so we had to ask players to play different roles and shore us up. "The stats will show we had a lot of entries but we would like to get them a bit more corridor, so we can attack the goals a bit better." North Albury kicked the first two goals of the second term but some of their play infuriated coach Luke Norman. "There were some good bits but there were some terrible bits," Norman admitted. "For 10 minutes at the start of the second quarter, we started to play the footy we've been training to play and you saw some belief come into the boys when they had their movement coming through the backline and hitting our forwards in a one-on-one. "We kicked 2.1 to their nothing and it gives you a bit of hope but we're young and we need to make sure we have more of the positives than the negatives." ALSO IN SPORT: Myrtleford co-captain Ryley Sharp led from the front with four goals and there were three each for Kurt Aylett and Matt Munro as the Saints bounced back from their defeat to Lavington. "Last week was disappointing in terms of our intensity and our energy around the ball," Simpson said. "You can have the best game plan in the world but you can't execute it if you haven't got that intensity. "I wouldn't say we did it for all four quarters but it was a lot better than last week."

