Yarrawonga kicked four goals in a 10-minute burst to edge out Lavington in an Easter Sunday thriller in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Pigeons appeared set to become the second successive victim of giant-killers Lavington after its win over top three fancies Myrtleford last week, but coach Mark Whiley booted two in a minute to claim a pulsating 12.9 (81) to 10.15 (75) win in front of a bumper crowd of around 2500 at Mulwala's Lonsdale Reserve. Lavington hit the lead for the first time in the opening minute of the third quarter and never looked like losing until the frantic final minutes. "I guess just to come back in the last against the wind shows a bit of character, it's not easy to do that," Whiley said when quizzed what was the most impressive aspect of the win. The Panthers weren't considered a top five contender just over a fortnight ago, but they're a genuine hope, despite falling to a 1-2 record. Lavington was pipped by Corowa-Rutherglen by three points in the season opener, so could easily have been equal leaders with Wangaratta with a 3-0 start. "We lost that one, credit to 'Yarra', they didn't give up, they stuck to it," Panthers' coach Adam Schneider offered. "If you go forward and have five or six shots on goal and miss, then 'Yarra' go forward and don't miss, that's the game there." Lavington carried a 14-point lead into the final quarter, but managed just 1.4, while the home side booted five straight. Yarrawonga's gritty win carries greater significance given boom recruits Michael Gibbons (lower leg) and Leigh Williams (broken finger) didn't play, while gun midfielder Willie Wheeler was also out. Lavington was without veterans Luke Garland and Myles Aalbers. Yarrawonga's early domination gave no indication of the thrilling finish. When recruit Nick Fothergill nailed a left-footer from 50m, the Pigeons had raced to a 24-one lead after only 21 minutes. Lavington's first two games were built on frenetic pressure, but it was missing in the first stanza. However, it returned in the second term and the visitors cut the margin to two points, shutting down the Pigeons at half-forward. An Aidan Cook snap pushed Lavington's lead to 10 points at the three-minute mark of the third stanza, with Ryan Einsporn stemming the flow minutes later with just the third major since the first quarter. But it was just a blip as solidly-built 16-year-old Corby Robertson and the clever Jake O'Brien handed Lavington the game's largest lead of 19 points with 10 minutes left before the final break. When Pigeons' defender Leigh Masters made a rare mistake, small forward Darcy Smith swooped and the margin was 15 points with only 12 minutes left. Impressive on-baller Brayden Coburn started the fightback when O'Brien was out-numbered and run down, but the Panthers still led by 12 points with only five minutes left. Lavington's Clayton Marsh was tackled by unheralded Zac Cuppens next to the point post and he squeezed the ball through the tight angle and then Bailey Frauenfelder, who had been quiet, found Whiley, who became the club's first multiple goalkicker to level the scores. And Whiley nailed his third, one of his best goalkicking efforts for the club after playing most of his time in the midfield, to seal what was the classic snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. "I'll play wherever the teams needs, I guess with Leigh Williams out, I'll play forward until 'Willo's' back and then see where I play from there," he revealed. Masters was sensational, saving a number of desperate situations with either a mark or punch. Coburn had a wonderful first half and lifted again after Lavington controlled play in the second and third stanzas, ruck Lach Howe had a terrific battle against Tim Hanna with both clearly in their team's best, while a relative unknown in Kayden Sharp continues his rapid improvement. Apart from Hanna, Ben Ashley-Cooper was superb, while O'Brien and Tom Hargreave were also busy. Ex-Carlton player Gibbons confirmed he will debut at home against Myrtleford on Saturday in a battle of top three contenders. IN OTHER NEWS Schneider expects Garland to face Wangaratta Rovers.

