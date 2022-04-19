YOUR SAY: Region's accommodation and housing crisis runs deep

news, local-news,

The Beechworth businesses unable to secure a workforce due to a lack of accommodation for workers is the tip of the iceberg. In recent years, the impact of properties being converted to Airbnb has resulted in families and low-income earners having to move to our regional cities for more affordable accommodation. The low interest housing rates have attracted outside investors who buy property and force out full-time tenants as they can get a much higher weekly rental from visitors to tourist towns such as Beechworth. One investor is currently looking for their fourth Airbnb property. COVID has had a big impact as well, as people move to the country as they can work effectively from home. Dollars from selling city properties have pushed house prices through the roof in places like Beechworth. It is sad that people who have lived here their entire lives and contributed to the community, including doing lots of volunteer work, are forced to move elsewhere. Others that may want to make their home here can't afford the real estate prices. This denies us affordable accommodation not only for our retail sector but also to attract people to care for one of the largest aged populations in regional Victoria. All levels of government need to step up and help with this accommodation and workforce crisis. It is wonderful to see a pub test panel (The Border Mail, April 16) with lenses over various issues. What may be raised from one individual may not be on the radar for another. The decision making should not go into the baskets of one or two parties. it should involve more input and transparency that recognises individual needs of communities. My issues are addressing what is happening In aged and disability services - local service provision and contracting services with workforce training/planning that is remunerated, more community involvement and support of others. We need solutions that better support the current workforce, future planning to provide better remuneration and training to retain this vital workforce. Also national legislation to protect older people, people with disabilities and others to have their human rights respected and protected. We need access to affordable housing and rentals for all and access to healthcare services when needed.

