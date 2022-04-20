news, local-news,

A Wodonga man who has had his identity stolen has called for a single agency to be formed to help victims of the crime. Brian Reid said he was quick to realise someone had used his drivers licence and bank card details to make fraudulent purchases worth a total of $150, but found reporting the incident was not straight forward. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Reid said he'd filled in forms for the police and notified his bank, but was still concerned about how long it would take for new documentation to be arranged. "The guy still has my drivers licence details and he can use that to open up various accounts and what have you," he said. "To get that changed I had to go to Vic Roads and then they gave me a form and on that form I had to give them an incident report from Victoria Police before they do anything, so it might be another two to four weeks before anything's happened. "The thing that I just cant come to grips with is that we so often here in the media the number of people that have been scammed, yet there's basically no one place that you can go to to report the scam and wherever you go to is just so hard to get information and to coordinate things." Mr Reid said agencies being disconnected from each other made it harder for victims, who had to repeat their story over and over again. He suggested there should be an anti-identity theft squad or department established to streamline the process for victims. "I would just hope that everything would come together and gel together so I can get on with these things, because you've got the constant worry on your mind of what's the next thing that's going to happen," he said. A Victoria Police spokeperson said there were many types of scams, including online and phone scams. "Police work closely with financial institutions, and interstate and federal agencies to collect data on cyber-crime incidents with the aim of supporting victims, bringing those to account responsible and protecting the community from this harm," they said. "A lot of people think 'it's not going to happen to me' because they've never been a victim of identity fraud. "We encourage everyone to take the time to understand the warnings in place, take the appropriate measures to keep your identity safe because it could happen to anyone." If you've had your identity stolen, report the matter to your local police, and ask for a police report or reference number so you have evidence that you reported the issue.

