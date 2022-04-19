news, local-news,

The Border's Anzac Day services will have a COVID theme once again, but the outlook is far more positive. Wodonga RSL sub branch is both relieved and excited to be able to commemorate its veterans in an official capacity for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic derailed the day in 2020 and last year. The service is set to return to a pre-COVID setup with the dawn service at 6am, gunfire breakfast at the RSL Club and the Anzac Day march through Wodonga at 11am, before a two-up back at the club. President Jim Begley said the day will help build morale for the RSL community after a difficult period. "We haven't had a full-blown march for three years and we hope everybody gets out and supports it for the sake of the veteran community and everybody else who contributes to it," he said. "It's the biggest day of the year for the RSL and hopefully we can make a slice of money out of it to pass on to the veterans of the community that need a hand. "Some veterans went to Albury and marched last year, but this year there's no restrictions and all is well. "The council has organised everything from its end and the volunteers are all stepping up to give us a hand and we should be able to have a beautiful day." Albury will include frontline health workers in its Anzac Day march as a way to thank them for their immense efforts to keep the community safe throughout the pandemic. IN OTHER NEWS: The city's RSL sub branch president Graham Docksey said it would provide a unique opportunity for the community to pay tribute to health workers in person. "They're going to march just behind the head of the parade," Mr Docksey said. "The problem has been getting the message around with Easter and the school holidays. "It's a challenge, but it's a challenge we love. It's an event we do for the community, not for the sub-branch. "Hopefully we get a lot of people along cheering on the veterans." Albury's dawn service will commence at 5.30am and will be broadcast on 2AY, with Nigel Horne the MC. Guest speaker is Colonel Clare Kellaway, a senior Australian Defence Force officer and commandant of the Army Logistic Training Centre at Bandiana. The annual Dean Street march takes place from 9am, while the commemorative service will start at 10am with the unveiling of new Afghanistan plaques. Meanwhile, any veterans that plan to attend the Wodonga service who aren't in a position to march who would like to be in the procession can be accommodated with a ride in a vehicle. Mr Begley said he can be contacted on 0428 690 611 to make those arrangements. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/d17e6592-f3fc-4d80-967c-b2848870f442.jpg/r0_239_5003_3066_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg