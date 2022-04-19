news, local-news,

Greater Hume residents may soon be able to buy the council's superceded town signs. It's been recommended that Greater Hume residents and ratepayers be allowed to make an expression of interest offer to obtain an old town sign, after they were recently replaced with new ones. The report, prepared by economic development coordinator Marg Killalea, said all old town signs were placed at the Culcairn depot, awaiting decision on what to do with them. IN OTHER NEWS: "There has been a number of requests from interested residents as to what is Council going to do with the old signs and there is interest that the signs might be able to purchased for display in homes, garages/outdoor rooms, etc" she said. Ms Killalea wrote that an individual or organisation could apply for a maximum of two town signs. "If the sign is over-subscribed, Council will accept the highest offer, on a first come basis," she said. Council will decide on the fate of the town signs at its meeting tomorrow night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/f24ebc27-6597-428e-aa06-6158f259208a.jpg/r1_306_5097_3185_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg