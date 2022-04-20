news, court-and-crime,

A man who lost his son in a crash while on ice has faced court on multiple drug-driving offences. The Wodonga court heard Dean Cromb was caught driving in Wodonga with ice in his system several times. Cromb was first caught by police on December 9, 2020, and tested positive to methamphetamine. He said he had used the drug in the morning and didn't have an explanation for his offending. Cromb refused a drug test while driving two days later after being spotted behind the wheel by the same police officer. He again tested positive to ice on June 4 last year. Drugs were found in his car during a traffic stop during his recent arrest. MAKING NEWS: Cromb had consented to a search of his vehicle on March 31 after being intercepted with home-made paper plates on his vehicle. The Wodonga Magistrates Court recently heard Cromb had worked as a truck driver and was taking drugs to stay awake behind the wheel. The court heard a crash which claimed the life of his son Shaun life in East Street, East Albury, in 2017 had sent him into a downward spiral. An inquest heard the late teenager had been using ice and driving a stolen car before crashing into a tree, with the impact causing the vehicle to become engulfed in flames. Multiple other family members have been involved in pursuits and dangerous driving. Magistrate Peter Dunn noted Cromb, who was supported by his partner and daughter in court, had a "terrible" history in NSW. "Hopefully he'll make a decision to do something about his problems, rather than having the shame of having his partner and child seeing him in court," Mr Dunn said. "You've got to sort your life out sir. "Look who's in the second row - they don't want you to be sitting in Port Phillip Prison, they don't want you to be ruining your life with drugs. "Using methamphetamine is a very easy way to find yourself in prison or the cemetery." He was fined $2500, banned from driving for five years and ordered to undergo drug counselling. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

