GO big or go home! Beyond the mid-way point of the school holidays, most of us will have been eaten out of house and home by now. Bread. Gone. Cereal. Out. Rice crackers. Low. Any crackers. Only crumbs. Carbohydrates, in general. Finding them: Mission Impossible! Also, where in the world does all of the shampoo, toothpaste, hand soap and body wash go?! Down the drain, I know. But it's the rate at which it gets there that keeps us running to the chemist or supermarket every five to seven days!! Now back to the Law of Diminishing Carbohydrates! The economic theory maintains that the longer the school holidays run, the more scarce carbohydrates - think bread, buns, cereal and biscuits - become. It's not rocket science! While we try the carbohydrate loading-shopping run at the start of the school holidays, it's never going to go the distance. Four days into the school holidays, the tribe will declare there is nothing to eat and suggest they Menulog hot chips before things get any more dire. Even supermarkets are acutely aware of the Holiday Hunger Games. Coles has supersized 44 household staples in its new Big Pack Value range. It says it will help time-poor and budget conscious customers save by switching to bigger bulk-size products. Coles supermarkets said the 44 popular products would be offered in value-sized packs, including breakfast and family dinner staples, condiments, and pantry products such as Starbucks coffee, Darrell Lea, Maggi Noodles, Milo, Bega Peanut Butter and Coles Special Burger Sauce. Now for some clever supplier to offer school holiday staples in a value pack. MORE MATERIAL GIRL: Here's what we'd need to have available in the new Big Pack Value School Holiday range: And for when you're finally out of all of the above! Did somebody say Menulog?

