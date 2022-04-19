Material Girl | Law of Diminishing Carbohydrates in the School Holidays
GO big or go home!
Beyond the mid-way point of the school holidays, most of us will have been eaten out of house and home by now.
Bread. Gone.
Cereal. Out.
Rice crackers. Low.
Any crackers. Only crumbs.
Carbohydrates, in general. Finding them: Mission Impossible!
Also, where in the world does all of the shampoo, toothpaste, hand soap and body wash go?!
Down the drain, I know.
But it's the rate at which it gets there that keeps us running to the chemist or supermarket every five to seven days!!
Now back to the Law of Diminishing Carbohydrates!
The economic theory maintains that the longer the school holidays run, the more scarce carbohydrates - think bread, buns, cereal and biscuits - become.
It's not rocket science!
While we try the carbohydrate loading-shopping run at the start of the school holidays, it's never going to go the distance.
Four days into the school holidays, the tribe will declare there is nothing to eat and suggest they Menulog hot chips before things get any more dire.
Even supermarkets are acutely aware of the Holiday Hunger Games.
Coles has supersized 44 household staples in its new Big Pack Value range.
It says it will help time-poor and budget conscious customers save by switching to bigger bulk-size products.
Coles supermarkets said the 44 popular products would be offered in value-sized packs, including breakfast and family dinner staples, condiments, and pantry products such as Starbucks coffee, Darrell Lea, Maggi Noodles, Milo, Bega Peanut Butter and Coles Special Burger Sauce.
Now for some clever supplier to offer school holiday staples in a value pack.
Here's what we'd need to have available in the new Big Pack Value School Holiday range:
- Carbohydrates: All shapes, sizes and varieties. Enough to go the distance; the full 15-plus days! See above for more detail.
- Stick 'em up: A fully functioning glue gun with spare glue sticks. Hot topic: Where do all of the glue sticks go?
- Unlimited data.
- Watermelon: Always popular, year-round, and dogs love it too. Just remember to remove the seeds and the rind for the dogs. The kids, however, know how to use a knife.
- Movie tickets: Streaming services are fine but nothing compares with the big screen!
- Nutella: It's a school holidays staple at ours. Once it disappears, we don't buy it again until the next holidays.
- Boost Juice vouchers.
- Colouring books: Mindful colouring-in or not, colouring books take care of all the age brackets.
- Notepads: Lined paper for making lists of chores that teenagers can tackle in the two hours they're awake from 11am and before starting their part-time job around 1pm.
- Recipe cards: Inspo for dinner! Guess who's coming to dinner? Not Spencer Tracy!!
- Fruit and veg: Everyone still needs to get their two and five serves in.
- Noise-cancelling headphones, all-round.
And for when you're finally out of all of the above!
Did somebody say Menulog?
