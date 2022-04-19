Vehicle speeds off from Wangaratta police, driver sought

news, court-and-crime,

Police are seeking help to locate a vehicle that took off from officers last week. Wangaratta members tried to pull over the blue Subaru XV, with plates AMI48W, on the Wangaratta-Whitfield Road near Pyles Lane. The NSW plates were stolen. The incident occured about 7.05pm on Thursday during an attempted routine traffic stop. IN OTHER NEWS: The car was last seen heading north towards Wangaratta. Anyone with information or dashcam footage can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.

