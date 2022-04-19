news, local-news,

WALLA farmer Danny Phegan has done the Riverina proud with a spectacular debut on The Voice Australia. Phegan's spine-tingling rendition of This Town by Niall Horan got three out of four judges to turn their chairs around in the blind auditions on Monday night. Country music great Keith Urban was first to react to Phegan's voice followed by Rita Ora and Jessica Mauboy. Phegan's wife Caroline and their six children were spotted in the wings, willing him on. IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS: Now part of Team Keith, Phegan will continue his journey on the reality TV series over the coming weeks. Phegan launched his first solo album in early 2017 and he has two singles due out soon. Hosted by Sonia Kruger, The Voice runs on Channel 7 on Monday to Wednesday from 7pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/ea726941-bf20-4865-a465-a8c9c5c2a3a6.jpg/r0_1017_5504_4127_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg