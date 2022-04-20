news, local-news,

Men are waiting at least four months for mental health services, a demand that prompted Albury counsellor Jennifer Manwaring to start her own private practice. While practising at the Women's Centre for Health and Wellbeing, Mrs Manwaring said she was constantly receiving calls from men who needed counselling. She began InSync Counselling and Support, to make mental health services "available to anyone". "It's difficult for men to make the contact and to ask for help in the beginning, but then to be told 'well, sorry, you can't come here because it's a women's space'," she said. Mrs Manwaring said a lot of the time, men wanted someone to talk to about their situation rather than accessing the acute mental health system. Her clients range in age from 18-year-olds to men approaching their 50s. IN OTHER NEWS: During sessions, Mrs Manwaring provides psychoeducation on concepts like mindfulness, gratitude and how to think about feelings and emotions to help people realise what they were experiencing was normal. "It's about what you do with those emotions," Mrs Manwaring said. "Often, young men don't understand what they're doing wrong, or what they're doing when they're communicating, that is actually not effective communication. "If no one is actually talking to them about the way they are communicating, then they are not going to change." She said young men would tend to leave a problem until it became "quite serious". "It's a very difficult step for anyone to take," she said.

