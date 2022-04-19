sport, local-sport,

Brooke Cannon is no stranger to the Ovens and Murray League, but this season she's returned in different colours. Starting out her playing career with Albury Tigers, the talented midcourt player has now joined North Albury after spending the last five years with Hume League club Howlong. Cannon said the oppurtunity to play under dual Toni Wilson medallist and Hoppers' coach Emily Browne was one of the contribtuing factors that led her to make the switch. "I know Em and she's a great coach," Cannon said. "It's also closer to town, so I'm able to actually make training." Cannon was first exposed to Ovens and Murray netball as a 14-year-old, with her last season in the competition back in 2015. She admitted she's still getting used to the fast-paced nature of the league, having now played two rounds with the Hoppers. "It's tougher," she said. "You definitley have to be a lot fitter and I'm still getting there with that. "It's definitley a lot tougher game and a big step up." After a strong final quarter saw the Hoppers over the line against Myrtleford on the weekend, they now prepare to face Cannon's former club for the annual ANZAC Day clash at the Albury Sportsground. ALSO IN SPORT: "That might be interesting at my old ground," Cannon said. "There's a few players still there (at Albury) that I played with seven or eight years ago. "It will be good to play against them." The Hoppers have several young players coming through the ranks this season, while they have also added several Hume League recruits, including new goal attack Sophia Kohlhagen. "We're such a young club which is great," Cannon said. "We have so much young talent coming through. "We bring players up from the under-17s quite often and they slot into A-grade like they've been playing the whole time which is amazing." Last year's ANZAC Day clash saw the result go the way of the Hoppers at home. Having now completed two rounds plus the season opener, last season's minor premiers Corowa-Rutherglen and back-to-back premiers Wangaratta are undefeated, followed by Lavington, Yarrawonga and Wodonga Raiders to round out the current top five. Round three of the Ovens and Murray League netball competition will see Yarrawonga host Myrtleford, Wangaratta clash with Corowa-Rutherglen and Lavington meet Wangaratta Rovers, while the Tigers and Hoppers and Raiders and Bulldogs will take to the court for ANZAC Day matches.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/a7de877c-9373-4489-b55d-4477dc2b6454.jpg/r942_166_5117_2525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg