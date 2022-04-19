sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta's Liam McVeigh has been charged with rough conduct and will have his case heard at the Ovens and Murray tribunal on Wednesday night. McVeigh was reported for his clash with Charlie Morrison during the fourth quarter of Wangaratta's 110-point win away to Wodonga on Easter Saturday. The 24-year-old requested that his case be heard by the tribunal. Lavington teenager Jack Costello also appeared on the O and M charge sheet, reported for 'head butting an opponent or making forceful contact to an opponent using the head.' ALSO IN SPORT: The incident, involving Yarrawonga's Darby Pendergast, happened during the second quarter of the Panthers' under-18 clash against the Pigeons at Mulwala's Lonsdale Reserve on Easter Sunday. Costello had his case sent straight to the tribunal after the round two match, which Yarrawonga won by 9.10 (64) to 4.5 (29). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

