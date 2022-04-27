news, local-news,

The Border's first surgical robot is winning over doctors and patients with its impressive track record of knee operations. While some patients might have doubts about a robot's cold, clinical bedside manner, orthopaedic surgeon George Gayagay stressed ROSA (robotic surgical assistant) was there to assist, not to take charge of operations. Dr Gayagay, who previously worked at Westmead Hospital in Sydney, said ROSA has been at Albury Wodonga Private Hospital since December and had helped with 30 knee operations. "ROSA allows surgeons to plan surgery in 3D and quantify stability and alignment in real time," Dr Gayagay said. "It then acts as an assistant during the procedure to help navigate the surgery in a minimally invasive manner." Dr Gayagay said while ROSA was not on the payroll, the machine indirectly helped patients save costs associated with their operation. "Previously this sort of technology was only available in Melbourne and other capital cities," he said. "Now, people won't bear the costs of travelling to and from, and that helps with recovery because patients tend to recover much more quickly if they're not stressed. "A local patient having easy access to family and friends after their operation makes a huge difference. "Plus, since I'm not using more time-consuming traditional methods to plan an operation, it does save money for patients." Dr Gayagay said while some patients were, at first, wary about having a robot involved in their operation, once the procedure was explained, they were at ease. "Once we explain the machine is there to help us operate, not take any sort of control, they are fine with it," he said. Technical assistant Steve Kofoed said ROSA had proved to be "an awesome thing to have in the community" and that patients had warmed to the technology. "It's an amazing thing to help talented surgeons like George, but people realise that he is in charge of the procedure, not the robot," he said. ROSA is not restricted to knee operations - it is under trial for hip and shoulder surgery. Albury Wodonga Private Hospital CEO Sheryl Keir said she was proud the hospital could bring robotic surgery to the region. "Residents from Albury, Wodonga and surrounding communities can now access first-class orthopaedic care close to home," Ms Keir said. "We have a fantastic team and we're at the forefront of bringing advanced surgical technology to the region."

