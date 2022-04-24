news, local-news,

ON Monday you can expect to hear They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old recited from the Ode of Remembrance. It is a blunt truth, underscoring the thousands who were slain in war in their flowering youth. Among them was Clarrie Mackie, a gunner from Queensland on a Royal Air Force Lancaster bomber during World War II. His mother learnt of his death from enemy fire in a letter from the pilot of that plane. "He died firing his guns Mrs Mackie," the aviator wrote. "His firing probably saved the rest of us. If I have to die in this war, I only hope that I can die as well as Clarrie did." Fortuitously, that letter's author survived more missions, returned home to the Riverina and died only weeks before turning 99 in 2019. His name was Edgar Pickles and his life has now been chronicled in a biography I'll Be Back For Breakfast written by Mornington Peninsula author Di Websdale-Morrissey. It is a journey that encompasses Mr Pickles' birth in Wangaratta, childhood on a farm at Rand, service in the RAAF and RAF and return home to rural life on a property near Barham. It was in his homestead, that niece Kate Houghton discovered a trove of letters and documents and decided her childless uncle should have his story put in a book. "He was just this amazing man and because he didn't have any family, as in children of his own, I was worried it would all be lost," Ms Houghton said. Around 25 boxes, filled with letters, press clippings and invoices, were amassed and taken back to Ms Houghton's home at Mount Martha. Websdale-Morrissey, who wrote On a Wing and a Prayer about the 1934 London to Melbourne air race, was approached by the family to pen Mr Pickles' story. She had never met the pilot, whose interest in aviation took off after having a joyride with pioneering airman Charles Kingsford Smith at Corowa while he was a teenager. "I had a really good sense of the man by the end," Websdale-Morrissey said. In addition to the night-time sorties which saw Mr Pickles awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Bar for his gallantry, the adventurous Mr Pickles is captured. That included him being quizzed by police after landing on the 'wrong' side of an Egyptian airport and later embarking on a cloak-and-dagger operation to recover his farm plane and facing court. "He was obviously very funny and quite naughty in a lot of ways but he was a man of real substance and by the time I finished reading his letters I knew enough of him to put the research together and write the book," Websdale-Morrissey said. "I would have loved to have met the man. "He sounds like a hoot yet he was winning the DFC and bar and they're not something they give away lightly." In addition to the air force derring-do, there is a sombreness with Mr Pickles flying over a Europe in ruins and mourning mates. He was no admirer of air force commander Bomber Harris, who was criticised for his wholesale bombing of targets, but respected British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Ms Houghton said her uncle was always jovial when she visited his farm as a girl. "He was just a fun uncle," she said. "I learnt to drink, I learnt to smoke, I learnt to drive with him. "Edgar was just incredible for me in my childhood." However, the decorated airman was not one to brag of his exploits with Ms Houghton saying Mr Pickles did not open up expansively until he was interviewed for a book, Ploughshares and Propellers, which told of air force deeds by those from the Kerang-Barham area. Privately, Mr Pickles was guarded, with I'll Be Back For Breakfast hinting at loves, including one with Dabby, a woman he hoped to see again in England in 1985. Tragically, she had died three weeks previously, seemingly due to difficulties related to alcoholism. Book signings of the 231-page I'll Be Back For Breakfast will occur at Dymocks Albury from midday to 2pm tomorrow. Websdale-Morrissey will also be on hand with Ms Houghton and books at the Albury Club after Monday's Anzac Day formalities. A returnee from the previous World War is celebrated in The Last Light Horse, a book written by former Albury High School student Dianne Wolfer. The 73-page volume tells the story of Sandy, a bay from Tallangatta, who became the only war horse to be given a voyage back to Australia. Wolfer said a number of factors coalesced in deciding to author the illustrated book, which is aimed at young readers. She had written Lighthouse Girl, In the Lamplight and Light Horse Bay which were in the same vein but depicted war times from different perspectives. "Sandy was galloping around my head from my research from earlier and I had wanted to do the story of Sandy and I was thinking of a traditional picture book but unlike the others that go from first person to third person, in this one I wasn't allowed to be anthropomorphic," Wolfer said. "Sandy was not going to be talking and I needed another layer and that came with the light horse manual which tells of the drills they did and I used images of that to fill out the story." Wolfer knew of the Sandy story through her Upper Murray connections who include relatives and writer Honor Auchinleck, daughter of The Silver Brumby novellist Elyne Mitchell. But the tale also resonated with her at home in Albany on Australia's south-west coast. It was there that the original Anzacs and Walers, such as Sandy, had their last sight of home before sailing to the war in Europe. It is also where there is a statue of horses on the hillside to mark the desert mounted corps from Australia and New Zealand. In addition, one of Sandy's hooves is in the collection of artefacts at the National Anzac Centre in Albany. The Last Light Horse traces Sandy's life from carting bricks at Tallangatta through to being the choice charger of Major General William Bridges, who died at Gallipoli, and then returning home after with his eyesight damaged by gas on the Western Front. A statue of Sandy is expected to be unveiled at Tallangatta next year to mark the centenary of the horse's death, following on from a determined fundraising campaign. Wolfer, a former school teacher who has lived on Western Australia's southern coast for 25 years, said she was conscious of that work. "I so admire the Tallangatta Sandy the War Horse Memorial Committee, I just really admire their dedication and determination," the author of 22 books said. "They've been having raffles and sausage sizzles and working so hard to get this statue. "That passion is the reason I wanted to have a launch over there." A gathering to celebrate The Last Light Horse will be held at The Triangles in Tallangatta from 9.30am next Sunday and a similar event is planned for Davis Cottage at Corryong at midday on May 7.

