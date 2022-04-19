sport, australian-rules-football,

Murray Bushrangers have produced 14 state representative players this season in what is a first for the NAB League girls side. "For us that's a record," talent manager Mick Wilson said. "It's a fantastic opportunity for players to play at a high level, especially in preparation for the AFLW draft. "We're hopeful that by the girls getting exposure in the nationals this week it will put them in consideration for the draft." Raiders' Destiny Dodd and Thurgoona's Natasha Wilson represented Vic Country for a Good Friday win against Vic Metro. Lavington's Grace Hay, Shepparton United's Keeley Skepper and Shepparton Swans' Maddison and Tayissa Gray took to the field for Vic Country against South Australia on Saturday. The curtain-raising clash for the Adelaide and Richmond game saw South Australia claim victory by 92-points. ALSO IN SPORT: Zarlie Goldsworthy, Zara Hamilton, India Lehman and Olivia Cicolini played in NSW's clash against the Allies, with Mindy Quade also selected in the NSW/ACT side. They went down by 40-points, with Goldsworthy and Cicolini among the best for NSW/ACT. The national carnival continues this week. "The girls have been training with the boys even though their season is finished," Wilson said. Bushrangers' Coby James and Darcy Wilson have joined Ollie Hollands, Josh Tweedale, Max Clohesy and Brayden George in the Vic Country training squad. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/0355e564-7e77-4402-83de-2ffe72e2cf3f.jpg/r0_135_4642_2758_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg