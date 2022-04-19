news, court-and-crime,

A drink-driver who tried to blame a car crash on a vehicle thief has been told he should be ashamed of his behaviour. Harrison John Barber had been drinking at The Union Hotel in Tangambalanga on March 30 last year, and was "heavily affected" by alcohol. The Wodonga Magistrates Court recently heard Barber made the decision to drive his green Mitsubishi with his friend in the vehicle. He drove down the Huon-Kiewa Road, took a turn into Coulston Road at high speed, lost control and hit a tree. Barber hit his head in the impact. The crash also shattered a side window and caused cuts to his passenger. The car was significantly damaged and the pair decided to walk home, but when the extent of Barber's injuries sunk in he realised he needed an ambulance. The pair made up a story about interrupting a car thief, which was said to have led to Barber being struck and injured. That story was repeated to Wodonga police officers and paramedics. Barber was taken to Albury hospital and police searched for the car and offenders. A series of tests of the vehicle, including for DNA and fingerprints, was conducted. The passenger later admitted to police the car wasn't stolen and encouraged Barber to admit to the lie. He later made full admissions, admitting he had lied. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'd been drinking excessively," Barber said. He estimated the car crashed at 60km/h to 80km/h. Lawyer Dane Keenes said his client had "had a horror night". "He's certainly ashamed of his conduct in lying to police," Mr Keenes said. "He's panicked and gone into preservation mode." Magistrate David Faram said he should be ashamed. "I've seen the photographs," he told the drink-driver. "It's quite lucky you and your mate weren't more badly injured or worse as a result of your driving on that night. "There's no acceptable reason for it." Mr Faram imposed a $1500 fine and banned Barber from driving for six months. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

