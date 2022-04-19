sport, australian-rules-football,

After a long wait, players were finally able to participate in the V/Line Cup in Shepparton. The North East Border Bushrangers' girls division one team lost its clash to Barwon Cats before defeating GM Bushrangers, with Paige Duffy and Ellie Lowry starring under coach Brad Nicholson. The boys division one and two sides were unable to catch the Cats and GM, with strong displays from Ashton McPherson and Jack Mathey in division one and Patrick Dunstan and Tyrone Ellis in division two. Jeremy Campbell led the division one boys, while Mick Pellegrino guided division two. Traditionally held in September, the carnival had been postponed due to the pandemic. ALSO IN SPORT: "The participants have waited a pretty long time to get out there and play games," AFLNEB participation coordinator Zac Hedin said. "It's a stepping stone into the Murray Bushrnagers for a lot of our kids."

