news, court-and-crime,

A man with a lengthy history of domestic violence, including an offence in which he broke into a woman's home during a stabbing incident, has come close to being jailed again. Craig Alan Davey, also known as Craig Borthwick, made threats against his former partner and her new boyfriend during his offending last year. The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard Davey left the woman a three-minute message on May 9. "I'm gonna bash your boyfriend," he said. "He thinks he's big and brave ... your boyfriend's f---ing dead". Davey called the woman a "f---ing black dog" and said he hoped she had life insurance, because he was going to bash her. Further abuse and threats were levelled at the pair, with the incident leading to Davey being charged with using a carriage service to menace. Lawyer Chirag Patel said while the matter was troubling, "it was effectively a three-minute period of a rush of blood". "They were effectively empty threats," he said. IN OTHER NEWS Davey was previously jailed for the Finley home invasion that occurred in January 2012. He was armed with a knife when he entered his former partner's home. The woman was stabbed and a man in the home kicked so hard, he was taken to a Melbourne hospital. Magistrate Ian Watkins said it was completely unacceptable behaviour with racist undertones. "For someone who has spent as long as you have in prison ... it beggars belief the penny still has not dropped," he said. "If you repeat this behaviour, you're going to have to have strong reasons to persuade a magistrate not to imprison you." Mr Watkins imposed a $2000 fine. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/8c3d0021-b8c0-415c-9360-ee5f4b33d3e7.jpg/r0_90_291_254_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg