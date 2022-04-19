community,

Performers eyeing a national competition in Rutherglen next month can brush up on their skills at a workshop today. Rutherglen will play host to a heat of the Australian National Busking Championships on May 14, with the event featuring eight heats across Victoria, NSW, Queensland and the ACT. A workshop today has been organised to help budding buskers to prepare. IN OTHER NEWS Lead vocalist Leisha Jungalwalla of This Way North will be a special guest. "There are elements that can help youth be quality performers, and I want to pass on knowledge," she said. The event, presented by Destination Rutherglen in partnership with FreeZa and the Indigo Shire, will be held at Rutherglen High School from 11am. Youth officer Luciana Sansone said the workshop would help young performers build confidence. "This workshop will help prepare and encourage people to improve their skills and get confidence, and they're learning from an artist who is successful at what she does," Ms Sansone said.

