news, local-news,

WODONGA'S councillors have showered praise on former colleague Kat Bennett who resigned from the city amid concerns over a toxic culture at the council. Meeting for the first time since Ms Bennett quit last month, five of six remaining councillors used urgent business on Tuesday night to compliment the former deputy mayor. Olga Quilty was the only councillor not to comment on Ms Bennett who has taken some credit for the Victorian Local Government Minister appointing a monitor to oversee the council. Mayor Kev Poulton told Tuesday night's council meeting he knew nothing extra about the monitor, beyond what has already been announced. "There's been no further correspondence with council's acting CEO, with yourself or myself, since the initial letter, which the public has all seen," Cr Poulton said as he acknowledged an agenda item noting the monitor's appointment. Councillor Ron Mildren was the sole councillor to hint at cultural tensions when he spoke of Ms Bennett's contribution. "Whilst we probably didn't agree on a lot of things, I will support her right every time to say what she did and have the things that she supported and was very passionate about," Cr Mildren said. IN OTHER NEWS "I think that's something that has probably been lacking in local government in recent years, that people don't come into local government with the same level of passion and I think that's going to be missed in the organisation." Councillor Libby Hall wished her well, empathising with Ms Bennett juggling time as a mother. "I've been down that track before, being a grandmother now and putting my hand up and helping out my daughter who is a similar age, so I understand all the ins and outs of being a mother and trying to keep a job and do the things that you did before you were a mother," Cr Hall said. Cr Poulton, deputy mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer and councillor John Watson, who formed a voting bloc with Ms Bennett on many issues, were laudatory. Cr Poulton said Ms Bennett had performed her role "wonderfully" and the absence of her "skill set" in the council chamber would be a "loss". Cr Simpfendorfer wished Ms Bennett every success and said it was clear she was "revered across the community" from his observations at the last council election. Cr Watson said Ms Bennett had been a "fantastic role model for young women". "I'm sure this is not the end of her career, either state, federal or back into local government (beckon)," Cr Watson said. "You're a loss to our team here and thanks for your contribution over the six years, it's been fantastic." Cr Poulton attended Tuesday night's meeting after previously being granted leave. That allowed him to use his casting ballot on 3-3 votes when splits occurred between him, Cr Simpfendorfer, Cr Watson and Cr Hall, Cr Mildren and Cr Quilty. The mayor will now jet off for a holiday on Wednesday and not return until after Anzac Day and a replacement for Ms Bennett has been decided by a countback on April 27. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/36d49e84-df12-4fec-9972-adad21b6b660.jpg/r0_428_4909_3202_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg