LISTEN UP Midnight Oil - Resist: The Final Tour, All Saints Estate, Wahgunyah, Sunday, April 24, 5.30pm to 10pm Midnight Oil will round out its last national tour in history in the North East. The iconic band will perform at All Saints Estate at Wahgunyah on Sunday after postponing its March long weekend gig owing to drummer Rob Hirst's COVID-19 case. Legendary Australian outfit Hoodoo Gurus will also appear at All Saints Estate. Celebrating their 40th anniversary, Hoodoo Gurus boast nine ARIA Top 20 albums, nine ARIA Top 40 singles, a host of multi-platinum albums and an induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame. Rounding out the bill will be All Our Exes Live In Texas, an ARIA-award-winning indie folk band. Gates open 4pm. Tickets: Ticketmaster. SHOW UP 1927, The Cube Wodonga, Saturday, April 23, 7.30pm From the golden era for Australian rock bands, 1927 has been entertaining audiences for 30 years and has stood the test of time as icons of the Australian music scene. With a debut album, Ish, that became a smashing success, stayed in the ARIA chart for 46 weeks and sold 400,000 copies, 1927 became a household name in Australia overnight in 1988. TURN UP Mount Beauty Music Festival, Les Peart Oval, Mount Beauty, Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, 10am to 4pm Plug in for a weekend of live music, markets, food stalls and children's entertainment. A truck stage will offer a free weekend of live music. BYO chair or picnic blanket to gather with family and friends. Sunday will feature an Automotive Tow and Show from 9am, live music and the first Who's Got Talent, open to all ages, from 10am to 2pm. Great prizes on offer. RUN UP Kiewa-Tangambalanga Lions Club Milk Run, Huon Reserve, Sunday, April 24, 10am Join the annual Milk Run this weekend. Register for the family walk or run from 8.30am. Courses of 6 kilometres or 10 kilometres offer great views of Lake Hume. Prizes on offer and a sausage sizzle at Huon Reserve. Pre-registration open at TryBooking. SING UP Battle of the Buskers, Wangaratta, Saturday, April 23, 10am and 3pm Performers move through six CBD locations, vying to win Wangaratta's first Battle of the Buskers. This unplugged event will end with a jam session with former John Butler Trio drummer Nicky Bomba at King George V Gardens (4.30pm to 6pm) when prizewinners will be announced. STOCK UP Albury Wodonga Farmers' Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, April 23, 8am to noon Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/dd2f022b-c93d-40ba-8aa0-52eec3caa411.JPG/r0_187_5568_3333_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg