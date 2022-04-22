news, property,

4 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR This beautiful family home is located in sought after Sanctuary Gardens, Wodonga, and positioned on a spacious 1,949 square metre (approx) allotment. Featuring brick-veneer construction, the parents wing includes the master bedroom with an ensuite and walk in robe, plus a study off the entrance way. The other three bedrooms are located to the west of the house together with the main bathroom, powder room and rumpus room. The formal north facing lounge has an open fire place and the updated kitchen has an abundance of cupboard and bench space with adjoining dining and family room that leads to the brilliant all weather entertaining area. A separate gazebo is also a feature set within the stunning established gardens that backs onto a reserve. Ducted gas heating, ducted evaporative cooling as well as two split system air conditioners provide for year round comfort all supported by a near new 7.8kw solar system. The double garage as well as a spacious carport provides for great car accommodation and room for the caravan. This property features a spacious block with rear access via double gates. An established garden along with mature trees are often sought after and set within this 1,950 square metre (approx) block enables the astute buyer to establish shedding or a pool. The property has the added advantage of a northerly aspect to both formal and informal living zones and a 7.8kw solar system to keep those ever increasing power bills at bay. This home will appeal to both the growing family or those looking to downsize from acreage and live closer to our city's centre. It will also appeal to those who require space to establish shedding, a pool or accommodate a caravan, boat or trailer. This home is in an sought after estate and is light, bright and airy and is close to walking tracks and parkland. For your chance to inspect this property contact Joan Naldrett today on the details listed. Read this week's Real Estate View online here. View the homes open for inspection on the map below.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168485153/55d86bf2-dae7-43e9-8f8f-c913c1f0800c.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg