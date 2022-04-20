news, local-news,

Victoria will scrap almost all of its COVID rules by the end of the week, including the end of vaccination mandates in public settings. Vaccination requirements, venue check-in and mask requirements are set to be wound back from 11.59pm on Friday. Health Minister Martin Foley announced the changes to the state's COVID-19 restrictions, alongside Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Wednesday morning. Close contacts of confirmed cases will no longer have to quarantine provided they wear a mask indoors and avoid sensitive settings. They must also return five negative rapid antigen tests over the seven-day period. Similar changes are being unveiled by the NSW government. The major changes in Victoria will include: Professor Sutton said the focus would now be on individuals to protect themselves and others from the virus. "From Saturday, it will absolutely focus more on the individual discretion of all of us in the community to make appropriate choices for ourselves, to protect ourselves and protect those around us as we go about our day to day lives," he said. Mr Foley said the changes were made possible by passing the peak of the Omicron wave. "The Omicron wave is starting to subside ... that's why we're in the position of being able to take some important steps over the coming days," he said. Victoria's seven-day case average remains below 10,000, despite the state recording 10,628 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Wednesday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/133d1e65-5bf1-46ca-8588-24caed513575.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg