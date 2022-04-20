news, local-news,

LEGENDARY band Midnight Oil is on track for the North East this weekend in a history-defining chapter. It will perform its last show of its last national tour, Resist: The Final Tour, at All Saints Estate at Wahgunyah on Sunday night. A Day On The Green with Midnight Oil will also feature Hoodoo Gurus and All Our Exes Live In Texas. Midnight Oil postponed its March long weekend gig at Rutherglen when drummer Rob Hirst got COVID-19. Earlier this month The Oils cancelled their Darwin and Cairns shows after frontman Peter Garrett got COVID-19. IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS: Hirst said they were back on track after a tumultuous time. "We have a top bill to bring to Rutherglen - in Hoodoo Gurus and All Our Exes Live In Texas - and we're really looking forward to playing in a spectacular setting like All Saints Estate," he said. Gates open Sunday, 4pm; All Our Exes Live In Texas 5.30pm; Hoodoo Gurus 6.35pm; and Midnight Oil 8pm. Tickets available on the day or ticketmaster.com.au.

