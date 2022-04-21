news, education, GOTAFE, Board of Directors, Eliza Brown, Brendan McGrath, All Saints Estate, Wangaratta Council

A North East wine maker and a chief executive will help guide a regional Victorian vocational training provider. Brown Family Wine Group director Eliza Brown and Wangaratta Council chief executive Brendan McGrath have joined the GOTAFE board of directors. Board chair Diana Taylor said she was delighted to welcome the pair. "They both bring extensive local experience and a passion for regional issues, which will help shape our strategic outlook into the future," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: With 20 years' experience in the wine, tourism and accommodation industry, Ms Brown, of All Saints Estate, is a former board member of Wine Victoria, Wine Australia and a former member of the agricultural industry advisory council for the Australian government Department of Agriculture and Water Resources. Mr McGrath currently sits on the North East Victoria Regional Tourism Board and is a former president and board member of Local Government Professionals, the Victorian peak body.

