community, Albury/Wodonga women, albury women of the year hosts fashion event, Becky fulton at 2640 to host fashion event

Albury Woman of the year, Desiree Georgiou, will be hosting a fashion event to help women discover their own personal styles. Personal stylist, Becky Fulton, will be the special guest of the evening, offering professional tips and styling techniques. The workshop will take place at 2640 Restaurant & Bar on May 7th from 6-8pm with a cocktail and canapes on arrival. The Business Women Albury and Wodonga committee are behind the event's creation. IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs Georgiou said the night is about networking and authenticity. "The event is held for women of all shapes to discover their style that reflects who they are," "It's raw and powerful for women to know we're here to celebrate all bodies on the night." Tickets for the event can be purchased here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477368/2dc41e2d-365b-4901-875f-94c59c2cdb5a.jpg/r3_520_5566_3663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg