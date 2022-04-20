Step out in confidence

community,

Albury Woman of the year, Desiree Georgiou will be hosting a fashion event to help women discover their own personal style. Personal stylist, Beck Fulton will be the special guest of the evening offering professional tips and styling techniques. The event will be held at 2640 Restaurant & Bar in May. The Business Women Albury and Wodonga committee are behind the creation of the event. "The event is held for women of all shapes to discover their own personal style that is a reflection of who they are. It's authentic and powerful for women to know we're here to celebrate all bodies on the night," Mrs desire said. - SOPHIE ELSE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168477368/2dc41e2d-365b-4901-875f-94c59c2cdb5a.jpg/r3_520_5566_3663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg