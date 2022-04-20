Police seek help to locate missing Wodonga man Peter

news, court-and-crime,

UPDATE: The missing man has now been found. EARLIER: Police hold welfare concerns for a missing Wodonga man. The 61-year-old, referred to by police only as "Peter", went missing from his Charles Street home about 11am on Wednesday. "Police and family are concerned for Peter's welfare as he has a medical condition," police said in a statement. He is about 180 centimetres tall with a medium build and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, khaki pants, red flannelette shirt and a baseball cap. IN OTHER NEWS An image of Peter has been released in the hope someone recognises him and provides information on his current whereabouts. Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.

